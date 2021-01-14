Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Brambles alerts:

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,717. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.