Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

ADP traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.82. 58,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

