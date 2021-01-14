Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,465 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. 390,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. The company has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

