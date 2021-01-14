Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 3.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.96.

LRCX stock traded up $34.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $560.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.38 and a 200 day moving average of $388.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $537.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

