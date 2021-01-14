Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

