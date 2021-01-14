Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $631,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 129,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

