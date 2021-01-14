Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,990 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,904. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

