Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Carvana stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.30. 79,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $295.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $6,988,095.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,231.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,797,980 shares of company stock valued at $679,711,385. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

