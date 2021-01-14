Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,156. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

