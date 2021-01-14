Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.07. 1,709,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.51. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $458.50. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.