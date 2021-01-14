Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,869. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

