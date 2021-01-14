Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.27. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SM Energy by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SM Energy by 85.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 5,937,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

