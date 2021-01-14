Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post sales of $35.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the lowest is $35.80 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 449,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,056. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.93.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,992 shares of company stock worth $9,741,065 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

