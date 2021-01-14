Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.42. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $75.06. 75,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,984. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $84.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

