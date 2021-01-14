Brokerages Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.30. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

AMRB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

