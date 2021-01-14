Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 541.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 32,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,983. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.