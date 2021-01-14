Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) PT at $15.75

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 2,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,950. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

