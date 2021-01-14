Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $10.00

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 2,090,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

