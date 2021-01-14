Brokerages Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target at $13.70

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FDUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,406. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.