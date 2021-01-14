Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Target Price at $257.46

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.46.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.99. The company had a trading volume of 225,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,603. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

