Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Target Price at $257.46

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.46.
LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE LII traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.99. The company had a trading volume of 225,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,603. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.