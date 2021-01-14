Brokerages Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT at $54.50

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Monro by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 176,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,280. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

