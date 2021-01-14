Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target at $154.50

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Repligen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,967. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.58, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

