Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $68.04

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

