Brokerages Set TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price at $6.86

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 6,873,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $425.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 109.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

