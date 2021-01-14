Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

GHL has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

