Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veoneer, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.01) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veoneer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veoneer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

