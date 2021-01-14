Brokers Set Expectations for WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $807.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

