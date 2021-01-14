Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1510254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.77. The stock has a market cap of C$73.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,810.37.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

