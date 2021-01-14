Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 47,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 315.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,074,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.