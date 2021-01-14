Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,967 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 429.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

SUSL opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $66.39.

