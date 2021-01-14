Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $261,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

