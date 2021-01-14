Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

