Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.85 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

