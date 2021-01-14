Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

