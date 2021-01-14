Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000.

FPXI opened at $70.45 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

