Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) to “Neutral”

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VCISY stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 97,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

