Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$26.96 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.