Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$26.96 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

The Fly

