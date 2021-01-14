Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Burgerfi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.80. 507,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 363,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

