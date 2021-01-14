Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

