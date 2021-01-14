Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CRNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

