Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$3.00 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 417.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

