Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

