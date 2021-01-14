Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7,118.10

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,118.10 and traded as high as $7,300.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L) shares last traded at $7,275.00, with a volume of 689 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,118.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,117.97. The firm has a market cap of £200.94 million and a P/E ratio of -35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

