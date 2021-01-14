Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,754.40 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,770.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,613.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

