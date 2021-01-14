Canaccord Genuity Raises Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -430.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,891 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,197 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $11,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

