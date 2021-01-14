Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,202. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

