Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFPZF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.

CFPZF stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

