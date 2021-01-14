Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.74-0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.526-30.526 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.13 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 3,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.