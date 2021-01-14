Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE CMD opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

