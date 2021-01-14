Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 21,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

